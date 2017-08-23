Borussia Dortmund Launch New 2017/18 European Kit Inspired by the 'Dortmund Way'

Borussia Dortmund have officially launched their new European kit that will be worn by the Bundesliga club for continental games throughout the 2017/18 season.

The exciting 'Dortmund Way' forms a significant part of the design, inspiring the blurred graphic as a nod to the club's famously fast and direct style of play.

In classic yellow and black, the kit is supplied by PUMA.

Dortmund will debut the shirt when the Champions League group stage kicks off next month, with the draw for the round to determine their three opponents taking place this week.

The new kit has been extensively modelled by former Champions League winner Marc Bartra and summer signing Omer Toprak.

PUMA has today unveiled Borussia Dortmund's international competition kit for the 2017/18 season and will be worn by Dortmund stars such as Marco Reus, Julien Weigl and their teammates in this seasons' European fixtures.