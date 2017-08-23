These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

The 32-team field for the Champions League is set after 10 teams booked their spot by winning a final-round qualifying tie. Liverpool, Napoli, Celtic, Sevilla, Maribor, Olympiakos, Sporting Lisbon, CSKA Moscow, Qarabag and APOEL played their way into the competition and join 22 automatic qualifiers for Europe's premier club competition.

The 32 teams are drawn into four pots and will be separated into eight four-team groups. Each group will contain one team from each of the four pots.

The first round of group stage matches will take place on Sept. 12 and 13. The top two finishers in each group qualify for the knockout stage, which begins on Feb. 13. The final, which will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, is on May 26.