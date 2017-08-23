How to Watch the Champions League Group Stage Draw: TV Channel, Live Stream
The 32-team field for the Champions League is set after 10 teams booked their spot by winning a final-round qualifying tie. Liverpool, Napoli, Celtic, Sevilla, Maribor, Olympiakos, Sporting Lisbon, CSKA Moscow, Qarabag and APOEL played their way into the competition and join 22 automatic qualifiers for Europe's premier club competition.
The 32 teams are drawn into four pots and will be separated into eight four-team groups. Each group will contain one team from each of the four pots.
How to watch
Time: 11:45 a.m. ET
TV: FOX Sports 1
Live stream: FOX Sports Go