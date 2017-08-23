Soccer

Gary Lineker Leaps to Wayne Rooney's Defense vs. Twitter 'Buffoons'

0:49 | Planet Futbol
Wayne Rooney rejoins Everton after 13 years at Manchester United
an hour ago

As a former world-class striker and ex-England international, Gary Lineker knows all about playing at the top level of the game.

The Match of the Day and BT Sports host is also well accustomed with dealing with negativity and Twitter trolling and, in the wake of Wayne Rooney announcing his retirement from international football, felt those poor opinions on the Three Lions' record goalscorer were in bad taste.

So much so, in fact, that Lineker couldn't help but fire a barb at those who were celebrating the end of the Manchester United legend and Everton star's career on the international stage:

Lineker is right in his assessment of Rooney's achievements, despite his failure to win a major international trophy with England. You don't reach 119 caps and eclipse Sir Bobby Charlton's striking haul if you don't have something about you.

That didn't stop some fans from replying en masse to Lineker in the aftermath of his tweet, and some felt obliged to launch attacks back at him - some even in a humorous manner:

It's good to witness that some fans actually see the funny side of Lineker's FIFA jibe, if nothing else! 

Everyone else? Let's just a nice cup of tea and calm ourselves down, eh?

