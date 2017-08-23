Soccer

Inter Milan Reportedly Swoop for Promising Atalanta Star Bastoni for £9m Fee

an hour ago

Inter Milan have reportedly completed the capture of promising defender Alessandro Bastoni from Serie A rivals Atalanta.

Sky Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claimed on his own website that I Nerazzurri had agreed to sign the 18-year-old for a fee thought to be in the region of £9m.

Bastoni will, however, remain on loan at Atalanta for the next two seasons to continue his football development as part of their first-team set up, before heading to San Siro for the beginning of the 2019/2020 campaign.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Inter will pay additional fees based on a number of contractual obligations written into Bastoni's contract upon his arrival in Milan, which could end up taking the overall transfer outlay over the £10m mark.

Bastoni has made just four senior appearances for Atlanta since his promotion to the senior squad at the beginning of the year - three of which came in the Italian top flight and one which came in the Italian Cup.

The centre-back, who is also adept at featuring at left full-back, was an unused substitute for the club's 1-0 defeat to Roma on the opening day of the season last Sunday, but Inter have presumably already seen enough to take a punt on the talented La Dea player.

Bastoni has risen through the youth ranks at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia, and starred for the club's Under-17 and Under-19 teams before he was called up to the first team squad by manager Gian Pieri Gasperini.

His senior bow came in a 3-0 Coppa Italia triumph over Pescara in November 2016 - a match he played the full minutes in - before his second start came in the 1-0 victory over Sampdoria on 22nd January.

Further run outs were obtained against Inter and Udinese in Serie A and, despite being part of the side that was thumped 7-1 by his new parent club in March, the sleeping giants saw enough from his 34-minute sub appearance to make a summer move for him.

