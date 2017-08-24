Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Best Player in Europe for the 2016/17 season by UEFA following his stellar campaign.

Ronaldo, who also won the prize this time last year, was part of the final three-man shortlist alongside Barcelona rival Lionel Messi and Juventus living legend Gianluigi Buffon.

The 32-year-old managed 42 goals in all competitions for Real in 2016/17, actually his lowest tally since his debut season with Los Blancos, but finished the campaign with a La Liga triumph, only the club's second since 2008 after years of Barcelona dominance.

Ronaldo also steered Real to further Champions League glory as the Spanish giants became the first European champions to successfully retain their title since Milan in 1990, and the very first in the Champions League era, breaking the infamous 'curse'.

Messi had won a record equalling fourth career European Golden Shoe in 2016/17, while Buffon was a domestic double winner in Italy and Champions League finalist.

Buffon had earlier been presented with UEFA's Goalkeeper of the Season award.

Sergio Ramos was named Defender of the Season, while Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric is the Midfielder of the Season and Ronaldo was unsurprisingly voted UEFA Forward of the Season on top of his overall individual award.

Netherlands and Barcelona midfielder Lieke Martens won the prize as UEFA Women's Player of the Season following her recent success at Euro 2017.