Former Three Lions Boss Says Mamadou Sakho Can Help Solve Reds' Defensive Issues

Former England and Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has revealed that he thinks Liverpool's defensive problems could be solved by re-instating Mamadou Sakho back into the team.

Speaking to Talk Sport, 'Big Sam' praised the French defender and poised the question as to why Sakho remains frozen-out of Jurgen Klopp's side, adding that his inclusion could help solve the Reds' problems with their somewhat leaky backline.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The Reds have conceded six goals in four competitive fixtures this season and Klopp is eager to bring in a new centre-back to solve his side's defensive struggles, with Southampton's Virgil van Dijk understood to be his top target.

Allardyce, though, believes they may already have the answer to their problems within their squad in Sakho, who has not made an appearance for Liverpool since April 2016 after a fall-out with the German manager regarding a disciplinary issue.

The former PSG man spent the second half of last season on loan at Crystal Palace under Allardyce, quickly becoming one of their best players as the Eagles successfully battled to remain in the Premier League.

Discussing Liverpool's defensive frailties live on air, Allardyce said: "So they are not going to give Mama Sakho a chance to resurrect his career at Liverpool?

"He was fabulous for me. He was outstanding. One of the reasons we stayed up at Palace was Mama's defensive qualities.

"In the time he spent with us he turned around what was a very leaky defence.

"When he arrived with us, he had been with the [Liverpool] under-23s the entire season and, with great credit to him, he came straight into the side performing at the highest level. He was very good."