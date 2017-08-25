Aston Villa Announce Loan Signing of West Ham Flop and Scotland International Robert Snodgrass

Aston Villa have signed West Ham attacking midfielder Robert Snodgrass on a loan deal.

The Scotland international has joined on a season-long loan as Villa look to achieve promotion to the Premier League after finishing 13th in the Championship last season.

He told Villa's website: “I am delighted to join. I have had offers from other clubs but it was an easy decision to come here. You see the name Aston Villa with all its history, tradition, fanbase and it’s a place you want to come to.

“Seeing it in the Championship doesn’t look right. I want to be part of that journey back up to the Premier League. I am raring to go.”

Snodgrass only joined West Ham in January after impressing for Hull during the first half of the 2016-17 season, scoring seven goals and adding three assists for the Tigers, but could only manage two assists in 15 Premier League appearances for Slaven Bilic's side.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

The 29-year-old has previously played in the Championship for Leeds and Hull and becomes Villa's latest summer signing after being told he could leave West Ham earlier this summer.

Steve Bruce's side signed John Terry on a free transfer after the centre-back left Chelsea, while Ahmed Elmohamady, Christopher Samba and Glenn Whelan have also joined on permanent deals.

Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and Tottenham midfielder Joshua Onomah have both joined on loan, while Carlos Sanchez, Jordan Veretout, Nathan Baker, Libor Kozak and Leandro Bacuna have left permanently.