Soccer

Bayern Munich Send Tweet to Neymar After Drawing PSG in Champions League Group Stages

an hour ago

Following the Champions League group stage draw on Thursday, reactions came in on social media from all angles. Some were delighted with the draw, others were likely less thrilled.

German champions Bayern Munich were drawn into arguably one of the competitions toughest groups, sharing Group B with Paris Saint Germain, Anderlecht and Celtic.

However it was their opponents from Pot 2, PSG, that were the subjects of Bayern Munich's intrigue, resulting in a tweet from their US Twitter page directed at the Parisien's new high profile signing; Neymar.

The tweet itself simply read "See you soon, Neymar!" with a Gif of the former Barcelona man raising his eyebrows. The nature of the tweet coming from Bayern should be no surprise given their previous posts on the platform.

Bayern's social accounts never shy away from posting something provocative and tongue-in-cheek as Arsenal fans found out earlier this year following their 10-2 aggregate defeat to the Bavarian outfit.

Bayern's tweet to Neymar has gathered over 3,000 retweets and favurites so far however, there has been no response from the Brazilian yet.

The German champions will first face PSG in the French capital on September 27th before facing off against Unai Emery's men a second time at the Allianz Arena on December 5th.

