Bournemouth vs Man City Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Predicted Line Ups and More

Bournemouth host Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium in Saturday's early kick-off in a fixture that could set the tone nicely for the rest of the day's action.

The Cherries are yet to get off the mark in the new Premier League season after defeats to West Brom and Watford in their first two games, while City have made a decent start and have four points on the board.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Citizens were held at home by Everton on Monday thanks to a Wayne Rooney goal and a terrible refereeing decision that saw Kyle Walker sent off, and will be stermined to get back to winning ways on the south coast to keep pace with rivals Manchester United, who are flying.

Bournemouth's last outing resulted in a disappointing defeat at home to Watford and Eddie Howe will be hopeful his side can use the ball better this weekend - the Cherries had more of the ball against the Hornets but had 18 less shots less than their opponents.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

It promises to be a great game, given that both sides place emphasis on playing attacking and possession football, and it will be interesting to see whether Howe can co can cause an upset and get their season up and running, or Guardiola's men bring their A-game to blow Bournemouth away.



Classic Encounter





Bournemouth 0-4 Manchester City (April 2016)

Michael Steele/GettyImages

City swept the Cherries away 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium a couple of seasons ago back when Manuel Pellegrini was in charge.

It featured a Kevin De Bruyne masterclass after the Belgian had been out of action for two months with injury.

The imperious Citizens flew out of the blocks and banged three goals in the first 18 minutes. Brazilian Fernando was the likely source for the first goal, before De Bruyne added another from a David Silva flick.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

It was then three without reply as Sergio Aguero headed past Artur Boruc, before the rout was completed by Aleksandar Kolarov as the game came to a close.



Team News

Bournemouth

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Simon Francis remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and Junior Stanislas won't be back until around mid-September as he recovers from a groin injury. Callum Wilson remains a long term absentee but that trio aside, Eddie Howe has a full squad to call upon.

Man City

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Kyle Walker was controversially sent off against Everton on Monday which will give Pep Guardiola a lot to think about for his team selection for the game, especially given Benjamin Mendy may not be fit enough to return just yet.

Fabian Delph remains sidelined with a knock but Ilkay Gundogan could be in line to make the City bench after recently returning to light training.



Predicted Line Ups







Bournemouth (4-4-1-1): Begovic/Smith, Cook, Ake, Daniels/Fraser, Arter, Surman, Pugh/King/Afobe.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson/Fernandinho, Kompany, Otamendi, Danilo/Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, David Silva/Jesus, Aguero, Sane.

Prediction







Bournemouth won't face many trickier fixtures that this - City come to town intent on getting back to winning ways in order to keep up with rivals United, and the Cherries have lost their two opening games.

If they can use the ball well though, and get Afobe in behind Otamendi, then they might be in with a chance of recording their first points of the season. But it could be a tough old afternoon if Aguero and Jesus are on song.

PREDICTED SCORE: Bournemouth 1-2 City

