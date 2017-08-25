Soccer

Report: Chelsea Nears £40M Deal with Leicester for Danny Drinkwater Transfer

1:33 | Soccer
English Premier League: Manchester City to Benefit Most From League's Wild Spending Spree
2 hours ago

England international and 2016 Premier League winner Danny Drinkwater could be close to becoming a Chelsea player, as reported by the Daily Mail

The fee is believed to be set at £40m and a deal could be completed in the next few days, as negotiations continue.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, has made it clear throughout this transfer window that he has not been happy with the transfer business that's been by the club hierarchy done so far. 

Should a move be completed for the midfielder, Chelsea will add further depth to a squad which had been found lacking in their opening fixtures.

Drinkwater could become the second Leicester midfielder to swap the Foxes for the Blues in two years after N'Golo Kante moved last summer. The England midfielder will be hoping he can replicate the Frenchman's success.

Chelsea's raid on Leicester may not end at Drinkwater, with the same report from the Mail suggesting that striker Jamie Vardy is also a player on their watchlist. 

Conte's team's next chance to build on their great away win against Tottenham comes as they entertain Everton at Stamford Bridge on August 27.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters