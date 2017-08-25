England international and 2016 Premier League winner Danny Drinkwater could be close to becoming a Chelsea player, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The fee is believed to be set at £40m and a deal could be completed in the next few days, as negotiations continue.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, has made it clear throughout this transfer window that he has not been happy with the transfer business that's been by the club hierarchy done so far.

Should a move be completed for the midfielder, Chelsea will add further depth to a squad which had been found lacking in their opening fixtures.

Drinkwater could become the second Leicester midfielder to swap the Foxes for the Blues in two years after N'Golo Kante moved last summer. The England midfielder will be hoping he can replicate the Frenchman's success.

Chelsea's raid on Leicester may not end at Drinkwater, with the same report from the Mail suggesting that striker Jamie Vardy is also a player on their watchlist.

Conte's team's next chance to build on their great away win against Tottenham comes as they entertain Everton at Stamford Bridge on August 27.