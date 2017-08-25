Chelsea Skipper Emerges as Shock Juventus Target as Serie A Giants Look to Replace Leonardo Bonucci

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill has reportedly emerged as a shock target for Juventus in what remains of the summer transfer window as the reigning Italian champions look to replace Leonardo Bonucci following his surprise move to AC Milan in July.

Juve have still not signed a centre-back since the €42m sale was agreed six weeks ago, but the Sun has now claimed that 'initial contact' has been made with Chelsea over Cahill.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Cahill, who inherited the Chelsea captaincy from John Terry on a permanent basis at the end of last season, may see his chances limited this season after being recklessly sent off 13 minutes into the opening game against Burnley a fortnight ago.

The tabloid report cites Juve sources to suggests that they are interested after being 'alerted' to the uncertainty Antonio Conte has over Cahill's likely role this season.

Chelsea spent in excess of £30m to sign Antonio Rudiger from Roma, while David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta make up a strong back-three. The latter, though originally a full-back, is certainly much more suited to a role in the back-three than as a wing-back.

Chelsea have allowed Kurt Zouma to join Stoke on loan so far this summer, as well as selling Nathan Ake to Bournemouth, so there is the possibility that agreeing to sell Cahill would leave an already light squad even lighter at a time when the club is desperate for depth.

Conte will still have young centre-back Andreas Christensen at his disposal, though.

Juve had previously been linked with Jerome Boateng, Diego Godin, and, less ambitiously, Eliaquim Mangala and Ezequiel Garay, but have been unsuccessful on all four fronts.