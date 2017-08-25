Despite the fact Liverpool have turned down several bids - including a £118m from Barcelona earlier this week - Philippe Coutinho is still hopeful he can land a move to Spain.

beIN SPORTS are reporting that the Brazilian international has asked Liverpool to not be included in their Champions League squad - so that he doesn't get cup-tied just in case he does sign for the Catalan outfit.

If the reports are true, it makes a massive difference to Liverpool's stance on refusing to sell Coutinho. Jurgen Klopp expects the 25-year-old to remain a big part of his plans for this season, but asking to be left out of the Champions League squad could possibly change opinions.

Sky Sports are also reporting that Coutinho is hopeful Barcelona are not ending interest in him in light of the news that the Spanish side have signed Ousmane Demeble from Borussia Dortmund.

Sky Sources are saying Coutinho's mood has been described to them as "very low at the moment" because his desired move to the Nou Camp is failing to materialise. The playmaker has not turned out for Liverpool since the pre-season and since the interest from Barcelona came around.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his pre-match conference that Coutinho will again be unavailable for the Reds for their clash against Arsenal on Sunday with his back injury, which has kept him out for all of Liverpool's game this season so far.

If Liverpool were to sell Coutinho at this late stage in the transfer widow it will put a serious doubt in their hopes to find a replacement. Barcelona are rumoured to make a fourth bid of £138m for the player. Maybe after Coutinho's reported desire to be left out of the Champions League squad, the Reds may have no choice but to accept this one.