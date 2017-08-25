Leicester Starlet Demarai Gray Gives Foxes Ultimatum Over Future as Deadline Day Looms

Frustrated by his lack of game time at the King Power Stadium, youngster Demarai Gray has given the Foxes an ultimatum, as the summer transfer window enters its final week.

The skilful 21-year-old has told Leicester he wants them to either start giving him regular game time or let him move on, with Bournemouth interested and willing to offer as much as £30m, as reported by The Mirror.

Despite the young winger putting in impressive performances for England's U21s and in the League Cup, both scoring and assisting in the 4-1 victory over Sheffield United, Leicester's first choice winger remains Riyad Mahrez, who has also asked to leave this summer.

PIOTR NOWAK/GettyImages

Since arriving from Birmingham City for £3.5m in January 2016, Gray had no shortage of first team football, making a total of 54 appearances across all competitions for the Foxes. However, the young winger now fears he will see far less game time as a result of falling behind Mahrez and Marc Albrighton in the pecking order.

Although Gray made cameos in both of Leicester's Premier League matches so far this season, Craig Shakespeare only chose to introduce him on the 88th and 89th minute, leaving the England youngster understandably frustrated when regular first team football would be achievable elsewhere.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is an admirer of Gray and willing to offer him regular football at the Vitality Stadium, as well as a significant pay rise on his current £25,000-per-week contract with the Foxes.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

While the 21-year-old's prospects of first team football would improve massively should Mahrez end up leaving the King Power Stadium with the Algerian linked to a move to Roma, the Italian's have not come close to Leicesters £50 million valuation of the 2016 PFA Player of the Year.

As a result, Gray has offered Leicester a simple solution with the hope of seeing him receive more playing time, be it at the King Power Stadium or elsewhere.