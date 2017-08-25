Pique Opens Up About Neymar Exit While Claiming Coutinho & Dembele Are 'Delighted' by Barça Chance

Gerard Pique has spoken out about those controversial images concerning former Barcelona team mate Neymar ahead of his eventual world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

The centre-back was quoted by Sport as he explained why the media and fans had made a mountain out of a molehill about the photographs taken before the superstar's £200m move away from Nou Camp.

Pique posted a snapshot of himself and Neymar on Instagram with the caption "He stays" just days before Neymar departed and, when quizzed on whether the photo was meant as a ploy to convinc Barca's board to keep the Brazil international, Pique revealed the truth behind the image.

He explained: "These are things that happen. Coincidences. The club are going to court with Neymar, but we were at a party [with him] and no one had communicated anything to us. They were normal photos.

"Neymar is a former teammate but he’s also a friend. If we want to send messages to the board, we will do it in private and we will sit down with the club. We don’t need to use social media.

"It’s all been taken out of context. We’re not angry with the club nor is there a lack of communication. I already said after the game at the Bernabeu: we all have to be together and I am sure the work that the board are doing is the best they can do.

"Until the end of the month, we have to have confidence in them and see what happens."

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old also commented on the club's rumoured pursuits of Liverpool's Philipp Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele.

The pair have been linked with moves to Catalunya in the wake of Neymar's exit, and Pique stated that the duo's actions were a significant indication that they wished to join Barcelona.

In quotes published by the Daily Mail he said: "I think players still want to join Barcelona, and they are showing that as is the case with Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele. One by putting in a transfer request and the other with his actions at Dortmund. It suggests that they are both delighted about the idea of coming; they want to come."

Pique then mitigated that opinion with extra quotes in the same Sport article, as he added: “I've not seen much of them. Normally I follow the Spanish league, although I've not seen much of that.

"The club are working on signings and I'm sure that if they want to sign them it's because they have the level to play for Barça."