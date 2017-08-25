Soccer

Sergio Ramos Sees the Funny Side in the Bittersweet Handshake Between Rivals Ronaldo and Messi

2 hours ago

It was all smiles for Cristino Ronaldo at the Champions League group stage draw on Thursday as he sat with a host of elite players, awaiting the results of UEFA's award for the Best Player in Europe.

After what was a sensational year for both Ronaldo and his club, Real Madrid, it came as little surprise that the Portuguese icon would be the recipient of the award on the night.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

However, it wasn't the reaction of Ronaldo himself that would make waves on social media, rather it would be his team mate and Galacticos captain, Sergio Ramos.

Following the announcement of the award Ronaldo shook hands with his fellow nominees, Gianluigi Buffon and, infamous rival, Lionel Messi. 

A seemingly humble gesture from the 32-year-old as he accepted his award with class. Though despite the good nature of his actions, Ramos saw the funny side, revelling in his teammate receiving recognition over Barcelona's iconic playmaker. 

The reaction from Ramos saw Real Madrid fans across social media burst into stitches of laughter, loving seeing Ronaldo get one over on his rival, Messi.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters