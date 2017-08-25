Sergio Ramos Sees the Funny Side in the Bittersweet Handshake Between Rivals Ronaldo and Messi

It was all smiles for Cristino Ronaldo at the Champions League group stage draw on Thursday as he sat with a host of elite players, awaiting the results of UEFA's award for the Best Player in Europe.

After what was a sensational year for both Ronaldo and his club, Real Madrid, it came as little surprise that the Portuguese icon would be the recipient of the award on the night.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

However, it wasn't the reaction of Ronaldo himself that would make waves on social media, rather it would be his team mate and Galacticos captain, Sergio Ramos.

Following the announcement of the award Ronaldo shook hands with his fellow nominees, Gianluigi Buffon and, infamous rival, Lionel Messi.

A seemingly humble gesture from the 32-year-old as he accepted his award with class. Though despite the good nature of his actions, Ramos saw the funny side, revelling in his teammate receiving recognition over Barcelona's iconic playmaker.

The reaction from Ramos saw Real Madrid fans across social media burst into stitches of laughter, loving seeing Ronaldo get one over on his rival, Messi.