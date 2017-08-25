Soccer

Sky Reporter Claims Liverpool Will Continue to Reject Barcelona Advances for Philippe Coutinho

an hour ago

Liverpool are continuing to stand firm over Philippe Coutinho's future and will refuse to sell the Brazilian playmaker to Barcelona for even £150m, as the transfer window enters its final week - according to Sky Sports Reporter Kaveh Solhekol.


Writing on Twitter, Solhekol claimed that Barça, who appear to be very close to a deal for Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele, know a deal for Coutinho is now next to impossible, with the Reds refusing to negotiate.

Solhekol wrote: "Liverpool are still refusing to sell. Barcelona are now prepared to pay as much as £138m. But we’ve been told that Liverpool would not even sell him for £150m.

“Coutinho has already handed in a transfer request but Liverpool are standing firm."

The reporter did however acknowledge reports that claimed the 25-year-old could go public with his desire to leave and try to force through the move of his dreams.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

“One option for Coutinho that has been discussed is a statement or interview making it clear he wants to leave. The thinking is that could put pressure on Liverpool to sell," he wrote.

“At the moment, though, Liverpool’s position has not changed at all – Philippe Coutinho is not for sale.”

While Liverpool remain unchanged in their stances, one certainty surrounding Coutinho is that he will not play against Arsenal on Sunday, due to a supposed back injury and illness.

