Stoke Veteran Pens New 1-Year Deal in Dullest Social Media Announcement of All Time

Charlie Adam is set to remain a Stoke City player after the midfielder penned a 12-month contract extension with the club.

In perhaps the worst 'new contract announcement' ever, Adam took to his personal Twitter account to upload a lazily typed-out reveal in his iPhone notes app before posting the screen grab on social media.

The Scotland international has been part of the Potters set up since July 2012, and will extend his five-year spell in Staffordshire until July 2018 at the least.

Adam joined Stoke from Liverpool for a fee thought to be worth around £5m five summers ago after he found his 12-month stint on Merseyside difficult to contend with.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The centre midfielder, who is also capable of playing as a wide man, has amassed 151 appearances in all competitions for Mark Hughes' men and started 21 of the 30 matches he featured in last term.

Adam has found his first-team berth occupied by summer recruit Darren Fletcher this season, and didn't even make the bench for last Saturday's 1-0 triumph over Arsenal at the Bet365 Stadium.

He did, however, feature for Stoke in the 4-0 Carabao Cup victory over Rochdale on Wednesday - his superb slide rule pass to play in youngster Josh Tymon being the highlight of the night.

