Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Preview: Team News, Key Battles, Classic Encounters and More

Bayern Munich started off the new Bundesliga season with a convincing victory against Bayer Leverkusen in a one-sided 3-1 win. In their second fixture of the season, they face another powerful team in the German top-flight, as Werder Bremen welcome the champions.

Last league champions in the 2003/04 season, the hosts welcome the juggernaut that is Bayern Munich, who seem to bolster the squad every season to create a highly impressive and efficient squad that competes year after year domestically and abroad.

New signings Niklas Süle and Corentin Tolisso both got on the score sheet in their compeittive debuts at the Allianz Arena to show they will take some stopping.

Classic Encounter

In manager Carlo Ancelotti's debut game in charge of Die Bayern, the 27 time winners of the Bundesliga started off the opening game of last season in front of an expectant home crowd with a dominating and embarassing 6-0 thrashing of Die Werderaner.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Polish striker and former Borussia Dortmund star Robert Lewandowski got the hosts off to a flyer with an emphatic hat-trick, goals from French winger Franck Ribery and now retired duo Xabi Alonso and Philipp Lahm ensured the champions started on the front foot.





Debutant centre back Mats Hummels also featured in a new look side under the ex-AC Milan boss.

Key Battles

Manuel Neuer vs Max Kruse

Newly appointed captain Neuer is expected to return after a metatarsal injury kept the German international out of the side since the Champions League quarter-final last year.

The imposing sweeper-keeper will have his hands full as compatriot Kruse usually proves a handful against any opposition. At 29 years of age, the experienced striker - who bagged 15 league goals in 23 games last season - could prove the difference if the hosts have any chance of clinching three points.

Thomas Delaney vs Corentin Tolisso

Danish midfielder Delaney may find it difficult to battle against the power and skill of the Stern des Südens, as the Bundesliga champions have a plethora of options in midfield that can cut apart any defence at will.





Tolisso showed last week in his league debut last week that he could be an inspired signing for the German side, showcasing not just excellent passing ability but a keen eye for goal.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Tall box-to-box star Delaney, who signed last January for Werder Bremen has taken his time to adjust to the competitive league, but in a five man midfield could be key in protecting the back four and ensuring the scoreline is kept to a minimum.

Team News

Werder Bremen are still without long-term absentees Justin Eilers and Niklas Moisander, who have a cruciate ligament and thigh muscle injury respectively.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

It is still unknown when tricky midfielder Zlatko Junuzovic will return to the side, while right-midfielder Fin Bartels is still suspended.

For Bayern Munich, star playmaker James Rodriguez, on loan from Real Madrid, is still sidelined while defender Jerome Boateng remains in the treatment room.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Neuer will return to the side, while Spanish duo Thiago Alcantara and Javi Martinez could be back in contention after returning to training.

Werden Bremen: (4-3-3) Pavlenka; Bauer, Sane, Veljkovic; Eggestein, Selassie, Kainz, Delaney, Augustinsson; Bartels, Kruse

Bayern Munich: (4-3-3) Neuer; Kimmich, Sule, Hummels, Alaba; Rudy, Tolisso, Vidal; Muller, Lewandowski, Ribery

Prediction

Bayern Munich will prove too strong for the home side, as Werder Bremen face another difficult task after last week's opening 1-0 defeat away to Hoffenheim.

After last year's dominating display in the opening Bundesliga game and convincing win in the DFB cup semi-final, this year could be another impossible task for the Die Grün-Weißen.

As Die Bayern continue to strengthen in the transfer market by flexing their financial muscle, the visitors can still call on the experience of stars such as Arjen Robben or the youthful excuberance of Portuguese international Renato Sanches.

This should be a convincing victory to showcase their dominance in the league for another season.

Werder Bremen 0-4 Bayern Munich



