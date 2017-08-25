Zlatan Ibrahimovic Backs Revitalised Man Utd Ace to Enjoy Stand Out 2017/18 Campaign

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has backed team mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan to enjoy a breakout season at Manchester United and prove his exceptional talent to all doubters.

The Sweden legend rejoined United on a one-year deal on Thursday in typical Zlatan fashion, and after the announcement was made he sat down with ESPN to discuss all things Red Devils.

One of the topics of conversation brought up was that concerning Mkhitaryan, and Ibrahimovic added his voice to the growing crowd of impressed United fans by explaining why the Armenia international would be one to watch this term.

He said: "I think this season will be the season of Mkhitaryan.

"Last season he struggled a little bit in the beginning, then he came up when he started to play and this season he has opened the season fantastic.

"People underestimate him because he doesn't have the name like the other ones in the world, it could be because he comes from a small country like he comes from but this year he will get the credit he deserves and the quality that he is. My bet is on Mkhitaryan.

"If he doesn't provide me he will not play [laughs]. I'm joking!"

The 28-year-old forward initially struggled for form and fitness for United following his £38m switch from Borussia Dortmund but, after bagging 11 goals and five assists in 41 appearances last season, has already weighed in with four assists in just two games so far in 2017/18.



Veteran striker Ibrahimovic also backed Jose Mourinho's men to lift their Premier League title since the glory years of the Sir Alex Ferguson era - but did add that his team would be pushed hard to land the trophy for the first time since the 2012/13 campaign.

He stated: "The top six let's say, they will give a hard time for everybody.

"Like last season, Chelsea was the best team, they won. You'll still have Chelsea, you have Liverpool, I think Everton not to underestimate because they have a great coach and the project of them is huge, they are investing a lot to win.

"And obviously you have Arsenal and City. So I think it will look like last year, but this year, the Red Devils will be on top."