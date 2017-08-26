Mino Raiola Reveals Promise Milan Made to Donnarumma After Choosing to Stay

Mino Raiola has said he's happy Gianluigi Donnarumma remains at Milan, but also revealed that the club promised to hand him the captain's armband.

It almost seemed certain that the Italian would leave Milan this summer after he rejected a new contract offer at the start of the transfer window, but after further discussions with his family and agent Raiola, a new dal was agreed.

However, Raiola has now revealed that promises made by the club have been broken.

In an interview with Rai Sport (via Football Italia) Raiola said: “I’m glad Donnarumma stayed at Milan.





“We respect his decision. They offered him the captain’s armband though, and nothing against [Leonardo] Bonucci but we want to understand…”

The Italian has had quite the career so far. He made his competitive debut in Serie A against Sassuolo in October 2015 when he was 16 years and 242 days old - making him the second youngest goalkeeper to start a match in the history of Italian football.

He quickly made the number one spot his own, playing in all 38 Serie A matches last campaign and helping Milan to a sixth placed finish.

Whilst he may only be 18 years old, Raiola revealed the two parties had an agreement to make Donnarumma captain, but Leonardo Bonnuci has taken on the role after his summer transfer move from Juventus, a decision in which club manager and former Milan goalkeeper Christian Abbiati agrees with.

In an interview with Mediaset Television (via ESPN) he said: "This armband has a lot of significance and comes with a lot of responsibility.

"Leo has got the right personality and experience to wear it. This is how the club have decided -- they wanted to make one of the new arrivals captain."

Milan are looking to return to the top of Italian football after making 11 new signings this transfer window, and got off to a good start on the opening day of the season with a 3-1 away win over Crotone.