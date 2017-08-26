Plane Cheeky: Leicester Use Private Jet for Absurdly Short Trip Ahead of Man Utd Clash

Football clubs have become notorious users of private coaches and first-class train carriages to transport their stars to various stadia for away matches.

For those lucky enough to play overseas in continental competitions or go on lucrative pre-season tours, planes are the go-to method of transport too. Otherwise it would take forever and a day to reach their destination.

What happens, though, when Premier League clubs start utilising the airways as a means of travelling to and from football grounds in their country? Wonder no more, as Leicester City have done exactly that.

Leicester take ridiculously short flight to Manchesterhttps://t.co/lXQHtCPDsu pic.twitter.com/HfYQcFk5va — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) August 25, 2017

In perhaps the biggest waste of money seen for a long time, the Foxes headed north for Saturday's clash with Manchester United in a private jet - a journey which took all of 14 minutes to complete.

The trip from the Midlands to Manchester is, at most, a two-hour train journey or a three-hour coach ride to travel 125 miles, so what on earth has possessed Craig Shakespeare and his men to fly to Old Trafford?

The players would have just got comfortable in their seats before having to disembark. It's monetary madness at its finest, we tell you!

