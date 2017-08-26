Stade Rennais Receive Hefty Fee as Ousmane Dembélé Completes Barcelona Transfer

Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais would have been licking their lips at the prospect of Ousmane Dembélé swapping Dortmund for Barcelona this summer, having inserted a sell on clause when the Frenchman completed his move to Germany last summer.

Based in Rennes, northwest France, the club is set to receive a staggering €26.2m because of their former player's transfer to Catalonia. Having sold Dembélé to Borussia Dortmund for an initial €15m, Stade Rennais have now pocketed over €40m over the last 12 months thanks to transfers involving the 20-year-old winger, according to journalist Peter Hall.

Rennes net 25 per cent of Dembele fee, smashing their transfer record without selling a player. Be some party tonight. — Peter Hall (@PeteHall86) August 25, 2017

Dembélé has become a rather unpopular figure in Germany for his antics in recent weeks. Failing to turn up to training with Borussia Dortmund and ignoring phone calls from manager Peter Bosz earned the Frenchman an internal suspension with the club.

The youngster then went on to leave Germany and return to France in the hope that he had done enough damage to convince Dortmund to sell him this summer. Dembélé's wish has now been granted and he could still be joined by more signings in Catalonia, with Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho still firmly on Barcelona's radar.

The French international has already featured for Borussia Dortmund this season, in the DFL Supercup match against Bayern Munich. Although he assisted striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in scoring one of Dortmund's goals that game, Bayern claimed victory via a penalty shootout.





Prior to kick off, Dembélé received the Rookie 2017 award from DFL CEO Christian Seifert for his incredible maiden campaign in Germany.