Soccer

Benjamin Mendy Takes to Twitter for Some Stupendous Banter Following Scenes at Bournemouth

an hour ago

Benjamin Mendy is fast becoming the Premier League's best character on social media, and the Frenchman was back at it again with some great banter on Saturday night.

The £52m summer signing from Monaco started for the first time for his new club against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, but despite a decent debut, it was his antics on Twitter afterwards that got everybody talking.

The game finished 2-1 to the Citizens after Raheem Sterling won it at the death with a deflected effort, which prompted the England star to celebrate wildly with the travelling fans.

The former Liverpool star received his marching orders via a second booking, and Mendy uploaded a picture of himself tussling with a police officer during the incident after the game with the caption 'When you still haven't paid for that cheeky Nando parking fine'.

It is, of course, a reference to the full-back's antics earlier in the week in which he was issued a parking ticket after leaving his Ferrari in a taxi rank and nipping into a Nandos branch in Manchester.

Mendy is already worshipped on Twitter for his down-to-earth style, and has proved a real hit with his new supporters, who love a star with banter and personality.

