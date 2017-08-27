Borussia Dortmund Fan Comes Up With Creative Modification to Ousmane Dembele Shirt

Borussia Dortmund may have lost some creativity in their team following the departure of Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona, but their fans remain commendably inventive.

Ahead of BVB's 2-0 Bundesliga victory against Hertha BSC on Saturday, one fan was pictured with a particularly interesting modification to the back of his replica shirt.

Many supporters opted to have Dembele's name emblazoned on their shirts after his impressive performances last season, but now they serve simply as a reminder of his big money exit to the Nou Camp.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

It would be forgivable if some fans no longer wanted to wear those shirts, although one was clearly insistent on getting his money's worth.

A photo emerged on Twitter of a supporter who had taped over Dembele's name with the number 148,000,000, a nod to the fee paid by Barcelona.

Blaugrana coach Ernesto Valverde has stressed that Dembele, who scored ten goals and provided 20 assists for Dortmund last season, will prove an excellent addition following confirmation of his signing.

"Dembele gives us width, something we lost and we needed," Valverde said, quoted by ESPN. "He can play on the left or the right, or even through the middle, he is quick and he is technically good. We hope he's going to add a lot to the team. We're really excited to have him.

"[His rise] has been impressive. A couple of years ago he was hardly known by anyone, but he's a player with a lot of quality. Barca have been following him for a while, like other teams, and last year [with Dortmund] he proved he's a top-level player. We have a lot of hope deposited in him."







