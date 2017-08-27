Goals from Alvaro Morata and Cesc Fabregas gave Chelsea a comfortable victory against an Everton side who failed to emulate their performances they had shown earlier in the week against Man City and in the Europa League.

Chelsea started the quicker out of the two sides with Everton keen to try and frustrate Chelsea. Willian looked the most likely in the opening exchanges, improving upon his performance from the last 20 minutes in the Tottenham game.

Gueye was lucky to get away with just a yellow when his tackle on Fabregas looked both over the top of the ball and dangerous. That was the closest he got to the Spanish international during the first half with the playmaker controlling the tempo of the game.

His performance was rewarded with a goal in the 26 minute. After good work from Willian out wide he found Fabregas who was unmarked on the edge of the box. After a clever one-two with Morata, he stroked the ball with the outside of his foot on the volley into the corner leaving Pickford with no chance.

1' We are under way at Stamford Bridge - the Blues defending the end housing 2,932 Toffees! 0-0. #EFCawayday pic.twitter.com/lfIHC1ASOu — Everton (@Everton) August 27, 2017

Morata's hard work and movement was rewarded just before half-time when he made it 2-0 to Chelsea. A lovely cross from Azpilicueta was met by Morata who had peeled off of Keane to head it past an onrushing Pickford.

Alvaro Morata for Chelsea: so far



Games: 3

Goals: 2

Assists: 2



Good Start 👍 pic.twitter.com/o9DZbMeqk7 — Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) August 27, 2017

Everton came out quickly in the second half with Besic replacing Davies in midfield. Sandro in the 49th minute was the first player to touch the ball in the Chelsea box but failed to connect cleanly with his shot.

His afternoon was cut short, with the under-21 Spanish striker being replaced by Calvert-Lewin. Sandro looked like he would need time to adapt to the English game and his lack of running in behind helped Chelsea to condense the game.

Courtois was finally tested late on by Gueye, but will regard this as one of the easiest afternoon's he is likely to have in the Premier League.

Chelsea looked comfortable all afternoon and ensured they kept on the heels of runaway leaders Manchester United.