Coutinho Reportedly Prepared to Stay at Liverpool Beyond This Summer Under One Condition

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is reportedly willing to stay at the club beyond the current summer under one condition.

The 25-year-old is part of one of the longest-running sagas of the transfer window, and it still remains to be seen whether or not he will join Barcelona before Thursday's deadline.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The Mirror claim the Brazilian midfielder does want to move to the Nou Camp, but would be prepared to remain at Anfield for another year so long as the club agree to sell him to the Blaugrana next summer.

Apparently Coutinho is willing to put his feelings to one side for the time being and give his all for the club if granted his wish of a move next summer.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The situation can be directly compared to that of former Red Luis Suarez in 2014 - the Uruguayan eventually secured his £70m move to the Nou Camp.

Barcelona are rumoured to be preparing one last offer for Coutinho before the window closes on Thursday, with Fenway Sports Group expected to reject it once more, just as they did with the latest offer of £114m.

That is likely to dismay the former Inter Milan star but the player will knuckle down for Liverpool if the Mirror's report rings true and the club say he can't make his dream move next summer.