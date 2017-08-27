Soccer

Phil Neville Claims Mitrovic Is in 'Big Trouble' After Using Elbow in Newcastle's Win Over West Ham

an hour ago

Newcastle United's Aleksandar Mitrovic could face retrospective action after appearing to elbow Manuel Lanzini. Mitrovic had a good day on Saturday, coming off the bench and scoring in the Magpie's 3-0 win over West Ham United at St James's Park.

However, Match of the Day highlighted an incident late in the game involving Lanzini. Mitrovic appeared to aim his elbow at the midfielder late in the game.

As referee Neil Swarbrick missed the incident and took no action, Mitrovic could be punished retrospectively with a three-game ban. MotD pundit Phil Neville said: "He's in big trouble. 

"It's a red card. It's nasty, violent, and I can't understand it. At 2-0 up, (Newcastle were) cruising in the game.


"That's a deliberate act, similar to (Marko) Arnautovic last week at Southampton. No need to do it. It's dangerous play, and not needed on the football pitch." 

Many Newcastle fans were disappointed with Mitrovic's actions:

However, West Ham manager Slaven Bilic did not talk at great lengths about the incident.  “I didn’t see it," said Bilic. "Nobody saw it because it was off the ball. There’s no point talking about that."

Toon army fans may be wondering if their team has a discipline problem at the moment? During Newcastle's opening match of the season Jonjo Shelvey received a red card for a stamp on Dele Alli. 

Rafa Benitez will need to get this potential problem under control if Newcastle are to avoid relegation. The games that Mitrovic could miss if retrospective action is taken would be Swansea (A), Stoke (H) and Brighton (A).

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters