Soccer

PHOTO: Borussia Monchengladbach Mock Liverpool's 'Melwood Lean' With Dieter Hecking Picture

an hour ago

Liverpool have made a habit of forcing new signings into awkward leaning positions for photo opportunities over the past few years.

Commonly known as the 'Melwood Lean', the pose involves new signings trying to look as laid back and chilled out as possible, often having the exact reverse effect, at the club's Melwood training ground.

And the Reds were the butt of a joke made by Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach's Twitter account on Saturday, with the account posting a picture of Dieter Hecking leaning on the substitutes bench, coupling it with the caption: "Careful coach. You'll be snapped up by @LFC with leaning skills like that".


Liverpool have also been trying out a new photo opportunity with new signings recently, having them look meaningfully across the club's training ground.

At precisely what moment announcing signings became so dramatic remains something of a mystery, but there's no doubting social media announcements get supporters pumped up for seeing their new players in action.

