ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brek Shea scored the winner for Vancouver against his former Orlando City teammates.

Erik Hurtado gathered in a turnover at midfield and turned upfield before feeding the ball left to Shea, traded to Vancouver before the season. Shea dribbled in and chipped the ball over Joe Bendik in the 53rd minute for his third goal.

The Whitecaps (11-9-5) opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Nicolas Mezquida's long free kick went in off Orlando defender Tommy Redding's head.

After coming on at halftime, Cyle Larin put Orlando on the board with his 10th goal, heading home a cross from Yoshimar Yotun in the 62nd minute. Orlando (8-11-7) is winless in its last six home games

MINNESOTA UNITED 2, FIRE 1

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Rookie Abu Danladi scored twice goals in the first half and expansion Minnesota beat Chicago for its first road victory.

Minnesota (7-14-4) snapped a two-game losing streak. Chicago (12-9-5) has lost six of its last seven.

Danladi opened the scoring in the 36th minute. Ethan Finlay got behind the defense for a through ball and his deflected cross fell to his feet for another pass to an open Danladi in front of the goal.

Just before halftime, Jerome Thiesson was left alone on the left sideline and crossed it to Danladi for a sliding finish. Danladi was selected No. 1 overall by Minnesota in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.

David Accam scored for Chicago in the 77th minute on a breakaway.

REAL SALT LAKE 4, RAPIDS 1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Luis Silva scored twice to help 10-man Real Salt Lake beat Colorado for the Rocky Mountain Cup.

Real Salt Lake (10-13-5) won its second straight game to move within a point of FC Dallas for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Colorado (6-15-4) lost the first game of the series 2-1 and will host the third match Oct. 15.

Joao Plata gave Real Salt Lake a 1-0 lead in the 41st minute with his seventh goal. He took three touches in space on the left side and beat Tim Howard to the near post. Silva sent Howard the wrong way on a penalty kick in the 50th minute to make it 2-0.

After Joshua Gatt pulled Colorado to 2-1 in the 82nd minute on a header that required a video replay, Silva and Brooks Lennon both scored stoppage-time goals.

RSL's Danilo Acosta was given a straight red card in the 57th minute for a late challenge.

CREW 2, FC DALLAS 1

.COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ola Kamara and Jonathan Mensah scored second-half goals and the Columbus Crew beat FC Dallas 2-1 on Saturday night for their fourth straight home victory.

Kamara opened the scoring in the 50th minute with his 14th, and Mensah made it 2-0 in the 71st with his first.

Federico Higuain slotted the ball forward to Hector Jimenez for a centering pass to Kamara, and Kamara picked up his 30th MLS goal with a nice touch from close range. Mensah scored on a leaping header off Federico Higuain's free kick.

Columbus (13-12-3) has won six of seven at home, outscoring the visitors 15-5.

FC Dallas' Walker Zimmerman scored on a header off Javier Morales's corner kick in the 78th minute for his first goal. Dallas (9-7-9) is winless in its last six games.

D.C. UNITED 1, REVOLUTION 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored off a volley from close range in the 71st minute and D.C. United beat New England for their third straight victory.

D.C. United (8-15-4) has won all three games 1-0, with the first two coming on own goals. Bill Hamid had his third consecutive shutout.

D.C. United is 8-0-0 when Acosta scores. Kofi Opare and Lloyd Sam assisted on the goal. D.C. hasn't lost to New England (8-12-5) in its last seven games, going 4-0-3.

ATLANTA UNITED 2, UNION 2, TIE

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Tyrone Mears scored in stoppage time to give Atlanta the tie with Philadelphia.

Mears beat goalkeeper Andre Blake with a header from 16 yards.

Roland Alberg opened the scoring for Philadelphia (8-12-7) in the 18th minute, setting a pass from Giliano Wijnaldum off his chest and punching it past the diving goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Five minutes later, off Alberg's corner, Jack Elliott set up captain Alejandro Bedoya for a goal on a bicycle kick. Atlanta (10-8-6) pulled within one three minutes later on Yamil Asad's goal.