Watford Manager Marco Silva Praises Hornets' Spirit After 0-0 Draw With Brighton

Watford manager Marco Silva praised his side after the Hornets secured a 0-0 draw with Brighton on Saturday.

Defender Miguel Britos was sent off for a wild challenge on Seagulls winger Anthony Knockaert, but the away side could not make the most of their one-man advantage, hitting the woodwork twice through Knockaert and Tomer Hemed.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Silva told Sky Sports: "It was a tough game, a really tough game.





"We started very well. In the first 10 minutes we started like we prepared and we had two clear chances to score. Brighton had to react and they had a good chance as well. After then, the red card. And everything changed in the match.





"Our players showed me a very good spirit, a very good attitude. At half-time we changed some things in our organisation. We worked together, showed good organisation. Brighton created more and more moments to finish. But that's normal. Our boys worked really hard and showed fantastic spirit."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

While claiming he had not seen the incident, Silva revealed he had been told Britos' dismissal looked "fair".

"I'm happy," Silva added said. "I prepared this match to win. But it's a good result because we played [a long] time with 10 players. Now we look forward, it's the moment to rest, to analyse, do what we can, what we need and what I want in the market until the end."

Watford now have five points from their opening three games and face a trip to Southampton in their next match after the international break.