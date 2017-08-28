Arsenal Legend Suggests Alexis Sanchez Less Likely to Stay at Club After Woeful Liverpool Display

Thierry Henry has claimed Arsenal’s “unwatchable” display against Liverpool on Sunday will have given Alexis Sanchez more motivation to leave the club for pastures new, while speaking to Sky Sports.

Arsene Wenger has repeatedly stated his belief that the Chilean international could still renew his contract, which expires at the end of the current season. If he doesn't sign an extension, the Gunners face the possibility of their star player leaving for a rival on a free transfer next summer.

"Why would he stay after watching this? After this type of performance? That is why they [Sanchez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] are not renewing their contracts. There is something wrong with Arsenal at the minute.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

"It was unwatchable, at one point I wanted to leave. I don't relate to the team and I don't think a lot of the fans do. That is a problem."

Henry wasn't the only Arsenal fan who wanted to leave, with many of the away support piling out of the Anfield exits early on.

The Frenchman went on to suggest that a culture of "comfort" has bred itself and spread into the dressing room, with the players not feeling the pressure common at other top clubs to push themselves to perform at their very best.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"The word I have used for a long time is comfort. Everything is comfortable at Arsenal. Everyone can stay, you don't try to find out the player you can be, it's ok to play well, and if you're not playing well there's not the pressure you should have at a big club.

"You are not even competing. It's on them to change it, but everything is nice and it cannot be like that."

With only four days until the transfer window shuts on Thursday at 11pm BST, Arsenal fans will be hoping that Sunday will not have been the last occasion they will see Sanchez in an Arsenal shirt.