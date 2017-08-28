Soccer

Baggies Wonderkid Jonathan Leko Seals Season-Long Championship Loan to Bristol City

41 minutes ago

England U18 international Jonathan Leko has completed a move to the EFL Championship, joining Bristol City on a season-long loan from West Brom.


The youngster has 16 appearances for the West Brom senior side already, often being deployed on the right wing or as a striker. He made his Baggies debut at the age of 16 during an EFL Cup fixture against Norwich in 2015.

"We are always on the look out for quality and Jonathan has that," head coach Lee Johnson told the club website. "He also brings genuine pace and versatility in the forward areas.


"Thanks to Tony Pulis and West Brom for allowing the deal to happen," he added. "It's now up to Jonathan to work hard for the team and express his talent in a City shirt."

Clint Hughes/GettyImages

West Brom fans will be pleased to see their 18-year-old star go out on loan to get some game time, especially after completing the signing of Oliver Burke.


Burke, a Scottish international, has joined West Brom from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on a five-year deal. The German side allowed Burke to leave the club just one year after completing a £15m move to the Red Bull Arena.

