Bayern Munich Defender Gets Liverpool Fans All Excited After He Applauds Reds on Twitter

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels sparked excitement on Twitter after praising Liverpool's impressive performance in Sunday's 4-0 victory against Arsenal.



The German centre-back clearly liked what he saw at Anfield, as goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge helped the hosts emphatically see off a lacklustre Arsenal side.







And when Hummels was asked on Twitter whether he had been watching the one-sided demolition, he wrote: “I am. Another strong performance from LFC, pretty impressive right now…”

I am. Another strong performance from @LFC 👀 pretty impressive right now... https://t.co/WxjOIY4FS3 — Mats Hummels (@matshummels) August 27, 2017

Inevitably, his response led to a number of Liverpool fans attempting to persuade him to join Jurgen Klopp's side.





“There’s a centre-back spot up for grabs if you want it…” one fan wrote.

“Hand in a transfer request and push for a move to Liverpool. Reunite with Klopp,” another said.

"You and Matip would quality together Mats," came another reply, and, "hand in a transfer request and push for a move to @lfc. Reunite with Klopp."

You and Matip would quality together Mats 👍 — karl (@karln10) August 27, 2017

Whether or not there is a realistic possibility of a transfer in the near future is another matter.





Hummels signed a five-year deal at the Allianz Arena having excelled at Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund.

But he recently admitted that a future return to his former club is not entirely out of the question. “Theoretically, yes, I would, even though I probably really shouldn't say this,” he said.

Liverpool are reportedly still searching for a centre-back ahead of the close of the transfer window next week, having failed to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.