Soccer

Borussia Dortmund Fans Mock Ousmane Dembele via Some Inspired Shirt Adjustments

an hour ago

Borussia Dortmund have frequently had to see their star players leave their club over the last few years, but their fans always manage to stay positive and see the bright side of the situation.

The departure of star winger Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona, for a record £135.5m fee, has been no different, and fans have been doing their best to show the Frenchman just how little they care that he has moved on. 

Images have been seen of Dortmund supporters wearing adjusted shirts with 'Dembele' on the back, with one fan utilising the massive fee as the punch-line and another questioning the winger's importance.  

As was the case with the departures of Robert Lewandowski, Mario Gotze and Mats Hummels, Dortmund will continue to be a German giant after Dembele, and have already got on with things via the signing of Andriy Yarmolenko from Dynamo Kiev for €25m. 


Dembele, on the other hand, had a bit of a mixed day, with the high of being presented as a Barcelona countered by yet another embarrassing attempt at keeping the ball up in front of the cameras. 

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-DEMBELE

The 20-year-old will hope to put the jokes behind him after the international break, as he begins life as a Barcelona player and the second most expensive player in the world. 

