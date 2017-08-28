​Brazilian Stopper Heurelho Gomes Sets Impressive Record During Watford Brighton Clash

Watford stopper Heurelho Gomes racked up his 50th clean sheet in the Premier League this weekend, becoming the first South American player to do so.

Sports data company OptaJoe paid tribute to the former PSV and Tottenham keeper this weekend, posting an acknowledgment of his achievement with the caption; ‘Hero.’

50 - Heurelho Gomes kept his 50th @PremierLeague clean sheet this weekend; the first South American goalkeeper to reach this landmark. Hero. pic.twitter.com/uOzwrIo7tT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 28, 2017

The Brazilian was on on-form as the Hornets weathered sustained pressure from Premier League new-boys Brighton as the match finished 0-0 at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Gomes won Watford’s Player’s Player of the Year award last term, and was the Golden Boys’ stand-out performer under Walter Mazzarri.

However, it’s believed new boss Marco Silva is keen to bring in a new first-choice keeper, with Gomes approaching 37, and Romanian international Costel Pantilimon failing to impress.

Gomes' consistency will no doubt have impressed Marco Silva with the former Cruzeiro man looking keen to assert his continued importance to the Premier League club.

Gomes' current contract with the Hertfordshire-based club runs until June 2019.