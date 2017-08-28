Soccer

Journalist Claims Everton Secure 6 Month Loan Deal for Diego Costa as He Seals €45m Atlético Return

30 minutes ago

Diego Costa has finally completed a transfer to Atlético Madrid that will see him spend the first half of the season on loan with Everton, according to journalist Sergio Ortiz.

Costa has been at the center of transfer speculation all throughout the summer after being told he was no longer needed at Chelsea by manager Antonio Conte. The Brazilian-born striker has had his heart set on a return to Spain with Atlético Madrid and a deal has now been confirmed.

Costa is set to cost €45m with an additional €20m available through performance based add ons. The Spanish striker will sign a two-year deal with Atlético that will keep him at the club until 2019.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Costa first moved to Atlético in 2007, joining from Portuguese side SC Braga in a deal worth €1.5m. 


The striker had loan spells with Celta Vigo, Albacete, Real Valladolid and Rayo Vallecano before returning to the Spanish capital where he formed a formidable partnership with Colombian striker Radamel Falcao.

