Liverpool's Alberto Moreno Won More Tackles Than Any Premier League Player in Weekend's Fixtures

Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno won more successful tackles than any other player in the Premier League last weekend, Squawka have revealed.

The Spaniard put in an impressive display in his side's emphatic 4-0 win against Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.

Many had voiced their doubts over his defensive capabilities, although Liverpool largely kept their visitors at bay without too much difficulty.

Alberto Moreno won more tackles (6) than any other Premier League player in action this weekend.



Big improvement. 👏 pic.twitter.com/aVJiiGrVB7 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 28, 2017

And Moreno proved a threat going forward, while maintaining his defensive discipline for the majority of the 90 minutes.

There have been question marks over manager Jurgen Klopp's decision to stick with the 25-year-old, particularly after an eye-catching debut from new arrival Andrew Robertson against Crystal Palace.

Moreno has since started against Hoffenheim in the second leg of the Champions League qualifier, and on Sunday against Arsenal.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

"I have options," Klopp said when asked about his left-back selection. "Robbo made a fantastic game against Crystal Palace but he had no pre-season and he felt the intensity of a 90-minute game which you can understand.

"Alberto had a good pre-season and played well defensively against Hoffenheim last week."

It will likely take more than a couple of improved performances for Moreno to fully redeem some of his disastrous defensive performances of the past, but there has certainly been encouragement in recent weeks.

The former Sevilla full-back was kept on the sidelines for much of the season by James Milner, who was preferred in the role despite not being a natural left-back.