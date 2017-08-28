Soccer

Report: Julian Draxler Would Snub Dortmund Move Over Past Ties to Schalke

Julian Draxler has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes this summer as Paris Saint-Germain frantically look to recoup some of the €222m spent on Brazilian international Neymar this summer.

With deals for AS Monaco pair Kylian Mbappé and Fabinho on the cusp of being completed, PSG will be looking to move a number of players out of the French capital and Draxler is one of the players being linked with a move away.

Following Ousmane Dembélé's exit from Borussia Dortmund, Draxler had been identified as a target for manager Peter Bosz. However, the German international will snub interest from die Schwarzgelben because of his ties with the club's bitter rivals Schalke 04, according to Le Parisien.

Arsène Wenger is a long-term admirer of the 23-year-old German and has unsuccessfully tried to sign Draxler during his time at Schalke and Wolfsburg. Arsenal have now been linked with the German playmaker once more and it appears they are in pole position to get his signature this summer.

With Draxler against a return to the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Liverpool remain the two clubs to hold a strong interest in signing the PSG star this season. 

SASCHA SCHUERMANN/GettyImages

Despite obvious admiration from Jürgen Klopp towards Draxler, Liverpool have entered the race to sign AS Monaco star Thomas Lemar. The 21-year-old's performances last season had him high on Arsenal's transfer list this summer, however, Wenger said the club would not be signing the Frenchman after a potential deal fell through.

Should Liverpool persist in their hunt for Lemar, Arsenal will be in pole position to sign Draxler. Similar to the way Arsenal signed Alexandre Lacazette, fans will be pleased to see Draxler through the door at the Emirates but questions will be asked as to why this deal wasn't done years ago.

