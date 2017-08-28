PHOTO: Alexis Sanchez Confuses Fans With Cryptic Social Media Post Following Humiliation at Anfield

Arsenal fans have been looking forward to the return of Alexis Sánchez for some time now; however, the Chilean was one of many under-performing players as the Gunners fell victim to deadly Liverpool counter-attacks over and over again on Sunday.

Seeing Alexis' name on the team sheet would have given Arsenal fans a boost prior to kick off, that is until you saw that £50m striker Alexandre Lacazette was starting from the bench.

Just after the hour mark, Alexis was hooked from the side and replaced by Arsenal's new French striker. Clearly frustrated with the Gunners' performance at Anfield, Alexis took to Instagram after the match and posted a picture of the game, as reported by the Mirror.

His decision to leave out a caption frustrated Arsenal fans online, with their star player currently being linked with a move away from the Emirates.

Along with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mesut Özil, Alexis is out of contract next summer and speculation over his future has been prevalent throughout this transfer window. The Chilean has most recently been linked with a move to Manchester, with both United and City holding an interest in the 28-year-old forward.

Alexis was Arsenal's key man last season. Scoring 30 goals and assisting 19 in all competitions, the north London side can't afford to lose the Chilean this season if they want to regain their Champions League spot.

With players leaving for international duty on Monday, there is a fear in the Arsenal camp that they might not see Alexis is an Arsenal shirt again this season. Following the humiliating defeat at Anfield on Sunday, Gunners fans will be desperate for their side to re-enter the transfer market regardless of Alexis' future at the club.