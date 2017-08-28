Soccer

Siem de Jong Set to Quit Newcastle and Complete Return to the Amsterdam Arena

an hour ago

Failing to establish himself in English football following an £8m move back in 2014, Siem de Jong has called time on his Newcastle career, opting to return to Ajax on a three-year contract, according to journalist Mike Verweij.

Spending last season on loan with Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven, Newcastle have taken the decision to sell the 28-year-old midfielder as Rafa Benítez looks to clear out the dead wood from his squad.

Despite appearing to rediscover his best form last season, where he scored six goals in 23 appearances, de Jong has followed French international Florian Thauvin out of the door at St James' Park for good this summer.

De Jong will return to a club for whom he's made over 240 appearances throughout his career. The six time Dutch international will be hoping to revitalise his career in the same way his younger brother, Luuk de Jong, has done since returning to the Netherlands.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Newcastle fans may remember a short spell that Luuk de Jong spent with the club back in 2014. 

After an outstanding campaign back in 2011/12 where he was involved in 49 goals in all competitions, Borussia Mönchengladbach took a £10m gamble on the young striker and after failing to establish himself in Germany, de Jong was sent to St James' Park in a six-month loan deal. 

Unable to find the net in 12 games at Newcastle, De Jong has since returned to the Eredivisie and he'll be fighting for a place in the Dutch World Cup squad next summer.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters