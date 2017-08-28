Siem de Jong Set to Quit Newcastle and Complete Return to the Amsterdam Arena

Failing to establish himself in English football following an £8m move back in 2014, Siem de Jong has called time on his Newcastle career, opting to return to Ajax on a three-year contract, according to journalist Mike Verweij.

Spending last season on loan with Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven, Newcastle have taken the decision to sell the 28-year-old midfielder as Rafa Benítez looks to clear out the dead wood from his squad.

Despite appearing to rediscover his best form last season, where he scored six goals in 23 appearances, de Jong has followed French international Florian Thauvin out of the door at St James' Park for good this summer.

BREAKING: zojuist klap erop gegeven. @siemdejong voor 3 jaar naar #Ajax ... Middenvelder tekent vanmiddag #welkomterug zie Telesport.nl — Mike Verweij (@MikeVerweij) August 28, 2017

De Jong will return to a club for whom he's made over 240 appearances throughout his career. The six time Dutch international will be hoping to revitalise his career in the same way his younger brother, Luuk de Jong, has done since returning to the Netherlands.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Newcastle fans may remember a short spell that Luuk de Jong spent with the club back in 2014.

After an outstanding campaign back in 2011/12 where he was involved in 49 goals in all competitions, Borussia Mönchengladbach took a £10m gamble on the young striker and after failing to establish himself in Germany, de Jong was sent to St James' Park in a six-month loan deal.

Unable to find the net in 12 games at Newcastle, De Jong has since returned to the Eredivisie and he'll be fighting for a place in the Dutch World Cup squad next summer.