Tottenham Flop Kevin Wimmer Set to Join Premier League Rivals Stoke in £15m Deal

Tottenham defender Kevin Wimmer is reportedly due for a medical in Stoke on Monday and is expected to join the Potters for around £15m this summer.

Wimmer arrived at White Hart Lane for £4.3m in 2015, but the former Cologne defender struggled to nail down a place in the side, starting just 29 games in all competitions during his time at the club.

The arrival of €42m Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez this month, as well as reports of an imminent deal for Argentina U20 star Juan Foyth look likely to further diminish Wimmer's chances in Pochettino's side, and a summer exit for the 24-year-old seems inevitable.

Despite having had a difficult time in North London so far, a number of clubs, including West Brom and Crystal Palace have reportedly been interested in the Austrian international's services.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

However, as reported by The Mirror, Stoke now look to have won the race for his signature and are expected pay to an initial fee of around £15m with an additional £3m in add-ons.

Wimmer's current contract with Tottenham runs until June 2021.