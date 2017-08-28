Soccer

Valencia Midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia Takes Sly Dig at Cristiano Ronaldo After 2-2 Draw

2 hours ago

Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia wasn't holding back after scoring in his side's 2-2 draw against Real Madrid on Sunday.

Signed on loan from Inter this summer, the French midfielder put his side in front at the Bernabeu, before a Marco Asensio free-kick rescued a point for the hosts.

And asked after the game about the significance of the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, serving a five-game suspension, Kondogbia gave a cheeky response.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

"The best player was missing..." the journalist said, via Sport. "I did not know Messi played in Madrid," replied Kondogbia.

It's certainly clear where the 24-year-old stands on the incessant debate as to which of Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is the world's greatest.

Kondogbia added that he was pleased with the performance of he and his teammates in what was a hard fought point against last season's La Liga title winners.


"We played well," he said. 


"Marcelino told me before the game that I should play with confidence as I know I can do it. I had a good game."

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

On his second half goal, he added: "Rodrigo was going to give me a pass back and I saw a good opportunity to score. I found the gap in the goal and scored. I'm very happy, you have to be satisfied."

This is Kondogbia's second spell in La Liga, having previously played for Sevilla, before moving to Monaco and later joining Inter.

He made 50 appearances for the Serie A club but reportedly fell out with the management during the summer.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters