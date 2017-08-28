Valencia Midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia Takes Sly Dig at Cristiano Ronaldo After 2-2 Draw

Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia wasn't holding back after scoring in his side's 2-2 draw against Real Madrid on Sunday.

Signed on loan from Inter this summer, the French midfielder put his side in front at the Bernabeu, before a Marco Asensio free-kick rescued a point for the hosts.

And asked after the game about the significance of the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, serving a five-game suspension, Kondogbia gave a cheeky response.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

"The best player was missing..." the journalist said, via Sport. "I did not know Messi played in Madrid," replied Kondogbia.

It's certainly clear where the 24-year-old stands on the incessant debate as to which of Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is the world's greatest.

Kondogbia added that he was pleased with the performance of he and his teammates in what was a hard fought point against last season's La Liga title winners.





"We played well," he said.





"Marcelino told me before the game that I should play with confidence as I know I can do it. I had a good game."

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

On his second half goal, he added: "Rodrigo was going to give me a pass back and I saw a good opportunity to score. I found the gap in the goal and scored. I'm very happy, you have to be satisfied."

This is Kondogbia's second spell in La Liga, having previously played for Sevilla, before moving to Monaco and later joining Inter.

He made 50 appearances for the Serie A club but reportedly fell out with the management during the summer.