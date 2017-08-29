The man suspected of detonating three bombs on the Borussia Dortmund team bus back in April is to be charged with 28 counts of attempted murder.

The team were on their way to face Ligue 1 side Monaco in the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League when news broke that the bus that was carrying them had come under attack.

Defender Marc Bartra was the only player injured in the blast and required surgery on his wrist, but the team were understandably rocked by the incident and subsequently bowed out of Europe's most prestigious club competition after a valiant performance.

Those involved can today take closure from the fact that Sergei W, a 28-year-old German-Russian dual national, is set to be charged with 28 counts of attempted murder.

He had hoped that his attack on the bus would cause the value of the club's shares to fall, thus reaping him a profit on his own investment he made that very same day.

The prosecutor's office said that the suspect is also being charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm and causing an explosion.

Dortmund return to the Champions League this season in the hope of going further in the competition after having contend with so much emotion last term.

They are grouped together with holders Real Madrid, Tottenham and APOEL, and will be eyeing a spirited showing in order to make the knockout stages once again.