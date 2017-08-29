Soccer

Dortmund Bus Bomber Charged With 28 Counts of Attempted Murder

2:06 | Soccer
FC Barcelona Can Offer Healing to City Recovering from Terrorist Attack
2 hours ago

The man suspected of detonating three bombs on the Borussia Dortmund team bus back in April is to be charged with 28 counts of attempted murder.

The team were on their way to face Ligue 1 side Monaco in the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League when news broke that the bus that was carrying them had come under attack.

Defender Marc Bartra was the only player injured in the blast and required surgery on his wrist, but the team were understandably rocked by the incident and subsequently bowed out of Europe's most prestigious club competition after a valiant performance.

Those involved can today take closure from the fact that Sergei W, a 28-year-old German-Russian dual national, is set to be charged with 28 counts of attempted murder.

He had hoped that his attack on the bus would cause the value of the club's shares to fall, thus reaping him a profit on his own investment he made that very same day.

The prosecutor's office said that the suspect is also being charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm and causing an explosion.

Dortmund return to the Champions League this season in the hope of going further in the competition after having contend with so much emotion last term.

They are grouped together with holders Real Madrid, Tottenham and APOEL, and will be eyeing a spirited showing in order to make the knockout stages once again.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters