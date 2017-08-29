Soccer

Divock Origi's Father Claims His Son Must Leave Liverpool & Tottenham Are a 'Possibility'

an hour ago

Liverpool's Divock Origi could join Premier League rivals Tottenham in a bid to seek more game time, according to the player's father.

Origi, who remains a backup option at Anfield to first choice front man Roberto Firmino, has been linked with a move and has been the subject of interest from Spurs in the past.

While teams across Europe including Monaco, Marseille, Bayer Leverkusen, Werder Bremen, Wolfsburg, Newcastle and Crystal Palace are all thought to be interested in the former Lille forward, his father Mike believes the 22-year-old could favour a move to London with Tottenham.

He told DH, as quoted by the London Evening Standard: “Divock has to leave Liverpool to get more playing time.

"Tottenham is a possibility, but there is also interest from France and Germany.”

Tottenham currently have Vincent Janssen as a reserve option should first choice striker Harry Kane suffer injury, while winger Son Heung-min has also been picked to lead the line on occasion.

Janssen struggled during his first year in north London, managing six goals in 35 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side, and was heavily criticised for his displays throughout the season.

Tottenham are expected to make more signings before the transfer window closes, with defender Davinson Sanchez and goalkeeper Paulo Gazzanigga so far their only acquisitions.

Everton attacking midfielder Ross Barkley is said to be interesting Spurs, while Paris Saint-Germain Serge Aurier could also complete a switch to Tottenham before Thursday's deadline. 

Origi joined Liverpool in 2014 for £10m but was loaned back to Lille for the 2014/15 season, and has scored 11 goals in 43 appearances for the Reds last season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters