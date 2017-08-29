Divock Origi's Father Claims His Son Must Leave Liverpool & Tottenham Are a 'Possibility'

Liverpool's Divock Origi could join Premier League rivals Tottenham in a bid to seek more game time, according to the player's father.

Origi, who remains a backup option at Anfield to first choice front man Roberto Firmino, has been linked with a move and has been the subject of interest from Spurs in the past.

While teams across Europe including Monaco, Marseille, Bayer Leverkusen, Werder Bremen, Wolfsburg, Newcastle and Crystal Palace are all thought to be interested in the former Lille forward, his father Mike believes the 22-year-old could favour a move to London with Tottenham.

He told DH, as quoted by the London Evening Standard: “Divock has to leave Liverpool to get more playing time.

"Tottenham is a possibility, but there is also interest from France and Germany.”

Tottenham currently have Vincent Janssen as a reserve option should first choice striker Harry Kane suffer injury, while winger Son Heung-min has also been picked to lead the line on occasion.

Divock Origi would be interested in a move to Monaco if he gets guarantees that he’ll play regularly. No decision has been taken yet. #lfc pic.twitter.com/ffBYq0wIuI — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) August 29, 2017

Janssen struggled during his first year in north London, managing six goals in 35 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side, and was heavily criticised for his displays throughout the season.

Tottenham are expected to make more signings before the transfer window closes, with defender Davinson Sanchez and goalkeeper Paulo Gazzanigga so far their only acquisitions.

Everton attacking midfielder Ross Barkley is said to be interesting Spurs, while Paris Saint-Germain Serge Aurier could also complete a switch to Tottenham before Thursday's deadline.

Origi joined Liverpool in 2014 for £10m but was loaned back to Lille for the 2014/15 season, and has scored 11 goals in 43 appearances for the Reds last season.