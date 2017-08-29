Juventus' Mario Mandzukic Wins the UEFA Goal of the Season With His Unbelievable UCL Final Strike

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic has been handed the UEFA 16/17 Goal of the Season Award.

The Croatian star had to watch on as Real Madrid celebrated their Champions League final win last season, but he did play his part by scoring an absolute beauty of a goal in the first half after a concerted team effort.





The Champions League final has thrown up some great goals in the past, but Mandzukic's has been the best by far.

The striker levelled scores at 1-1 for his team on the day, with his back facing goal and standing 15 yards out. He certainly had no business even shooting, but Keylor Navas was unable to get a hand to the overhead strike that followed, as it looped over him to nestle into the back of the net.

It does take a lot to impress England great Alan Shearer after his insane career, but Mandzukic was able to just that with his goal, getting a near orgasmic reaction from the former striker.

"My word what a finish that is," Shearer exclaimed, via BBC Radio 5 Live. "With his back to goal he had no option but to try the overhead kick!

"He tried it and Navas had no chance. That was one hell of a finish. What a strike! He catches it so sweet."