Soccer

Juventus' Mario Mandzukic Wins the UEFA Goal of the Season With His Unbelievable UCL Final Strike

21 minutes ago

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic has been handed the UEFA 16/17 Goal of the Season Award.

The Croatian star had to watch on as Real Madrid celebrated their Champions League final win last season, but he did play his part by scoring an absolute beauty of a goal in the first half after a concerted team effort.


The Champions League final has thrown up some great goals in the past, but Mandzukic's has been the best by far.

The striker levelled scores at 1-1 for his team on the day, with his back facing goal and standing 15 yards out. He certainly had no business even shooting, but Keylor Navas was unable to get a hand to the overhead strike that followed, as it looped over him to nestle into the back of the net.

It does take a lot to impress England great Alan Shearer after his insane career, but Mandzukic was able to just that with his goal, getting a near orgasmic reaction from the former striker.

"My word what a finish that is," Shearer exclaimed, via BBC Radio 5 Live. "With his back to goal he had no option but to try the overhead kick!

"He tried it and Navas had no chance. That was one hell of a finish. What a strike! He catches it so sweet."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters