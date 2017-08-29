Liverpool Fans Stunned Following Brazil Doctor's Verdict on Philippe Coutinho Fitness Status

Liverpool fans have been reacting to the news that Philippe Coutinho has been declared fit to play by the Brazilian medical staff.

According to Goal, the 25-year-old has been deemed fully fit to play in his national team's World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Columbia, despite being supposedly sidelined from his duties at Liverpool through injury and illness.

Coutinho passed fit to play for Brazil. What's all this hissing I hear? 🐍🐍 — Geggenpresser (@doo_gie) August 28, 2017

Not only has the Brazil team already qualified, but Coutinho has missed all of his club's competitive games so far this season, as he pursues his desired move to Barcelona whilst sitting out his obligated appearances for his current side.

Doctors from Brazil's national team have attributed this absence to stress however, telling ESPN Brazil, via Sky Sports that: "He's a bit anxious about the possibility of changing club.

"Of course we talked about this possible transfer, about the things that are in his heart right now. His back pains, in my opinion, are explained by this anxiety. Muscular tension normally does that."

The reception to his 'sick note' tactics has been mixed and Coutinho's attitude so far has been the subject of much debate, with many labelling it as poor, while others suggest he is right to pursue his dream move to Catalonia.

Coutinho has joined up with the Brazil national side and is fit to train! Convenient that 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6jV8cCXhxS — View Of The Kop (@ViewOfTheKop_) August 28, 2017

Nevertheless, even if he does have his heart set on the Nou Camp, feigning injury is about as low as any footballer can sink and always provokes an angry fan reaction.

It is expected for Barcelona to retain their interest in Coutinho until the end of the summer transfer window on Thursday, while the Merseyside club could bring in Thomas Lemar as a potential replacement should he leave.