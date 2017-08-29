Soccer

Report: Liverpool Offers Divock Origi, €80M to Monaco for Thomas Lemar

Liverpool have included Divock Origi in a player-plus-cash deal for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar.

The Reds reportedly made a offer worth €72m for the France international, but Monaco remain reluctant to sell Lemar, who was an important part of Leonardo Jardim's side that won the Ligue 1 title last season.

Lemar, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal throughout the transfer window, managed nine goals and 10 assists in 34 Ligue 1 appearances last season and L'Equipe believe Liverpool intend to up their bid in order to sign the 21-year-old.

Origi, who has been heavily linked with a move away from Liverpool, has been included in the deal, swapping Anfield for the Stade Louis II for one year on a season-long loan.

Should the transfer offer be accepted, Liverpool would pay €50m this summer and a further €30m next year, but Jurgen Klopp's side are still awaiting a response from Vadim Vasilyev, Monaco's vice president.

Origi has been linked with moves to Italy and France after managing 11 goals in 43 appearances last season, often featuring behind first choice trio Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

With Mohamed Salah brought in during the summer and Coutinho expected to stay on Merseyside after Liverpool rejected three transfer bids from Barcelona, Origi's game time could be even more reduced this season and a loan move could be in his best interests.

Monaco have already sold a host of first-team players this summer, with Tiemoue Bakayoko, Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva all departing

