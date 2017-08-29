Newcastle Poised to Sign Argentinian Full-Back After Agent Flies to England for Talks

Newcastle could be about to land Argentinian full-back Nicolas Tagliafico after his agent flew to England for talks with the north east club.

As reported by local media outlet Ole, the Magpies are willing to pay $3.5m (which equates to around £2.7m) for the 24-year-old Club Atlético Independiente player.

Rafael Benitez has reportedly grown frustrated with the lack of support financially, and is desperately trying to prepare his squad for what could be a tough first season back in the Premier League.

So far the Spaniard has brought in Christian Atsu permanently, Florian Lejeune, Mikel Merino, Jacob Murphy, Joselu and Javier Manquillo, and his bunch of acquisitions have left some pundits concerned.

Newcastle's need for a left-back has been fairly obvious so far - Paul Dummett suffered a hamstring injury just seven minutes into the defeat to Tottenham in the club's first match, and Chancel Mbemba has been deputising there since, with Benitez reportedly wanting to offload Massadio Haidara.



Dummett will supposedly be sidelined until November which is a big blow, and so it is seemingly quite important at this point for Benitez to get cover.

The Spaniard said after the club's impressive 3-0 win over West Ham, via the Chronicle Live: "We will try and bring in players that will give us something different. We will try to bring players in the positions we need and bring in the characters we need."