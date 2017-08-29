Soccer

Ousmane Dembele Reveals Another Special Skill at His Barcelona Contract Signing

41 minutes ago

Barcelona club-record signing Ousmane Dembele showed it isn't just both of his feet he can use when signing his contract with the La Liga giants - indeed, the ambidextrous winger signed his Barcelona contract with both his left and right HAND according to the Sun

Ousmane Dembele famously stated in an interview after a match for Rennes that he is left-footed despite scoring a penalty that game with his right-foot and during his contract signing the Frenchman showed that he is equally happy using either hand.  



Ousmane Dembele will become the second most expensive player of all-time with only Neymar, thee man he is replacing, commanding a higher transfer fee. The former Dortmund man will join Barcelona in deal that could be worth up to £135M. 

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-DEMBELE

Ousmane Dembele had only been at Dortmund for one season before Barcelona came calling, the 20-year old joined Dortmund from Ligue 1 side Rennes for £13M in the summer of 2016. 

Rennes are rumored to have negotiated a 25% sell on-clause into the deal they struck with Dortmund last summer and as a result Rennes could see a windfall of more than £25M from Dembele joining Barcelona. 

