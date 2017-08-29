Soccer

Paris Saint-Germain Target Fabinho Set to Stay at Monaco After French Report Claims Deal Is 'Dead'

an hour ago

Midfield enforcer Fabinho looks set to stay at Monaco this season, after reports in France suggested a proposed move to Ligue 1 rivals Paris-Saint Germain is now over.

The Brazilian was expected to join Les Parisiens along with Kylian Mbappe, who looks set to join the Paris club on a season-long loan ahead of a £166m transfer next summer.

However, as reported by SFR Sport, a deal for the 23-year-old now looks to have fallen through, with Monaco desperate to hang on to their star players following the departures of Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, and Tiemoue Bakayoko already this summer.

The Sao Paulo star signed a two-year contract extension at Stade Louis II last September and looks to be remaining part of Leonardo Jardim's side as Les Monegasques face a difficult title defense next season.

JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/GettyImages

Manchester United and Arsenal were also rumoured to be interested in the midfield enforcer whose performances were instrumental to Monaco's Ligue 1 title win, and their progression to the last four of the Champions League.

But the former Real Madrid loanee now looks set to stay with the Ligue 1 champions after it emerged that the two clubs failed to reach an agreement for the sought-after Fluminense youth graduate.

Fabinho's current contract with Monaco runs until June 2021.

